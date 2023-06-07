We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
Golden Entertainment (GDEN - Free Report) is a diverse gaming company offering casino, distributed gaming, and lottery services. The company's gaming divisions include Golden Casino Group, PT's Entertainment Group, and Golden Route Operations.
Analysts have slashed their earnings expectations across the board for Golden Entertainment as of late, pushing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
Current Standing
Golden Entertainment has struggled to exceed quarterly estimates, falling short of earnings and revenue expectations in back-to-back quarters. Over the last four quarters, the average EPS surprise is a negative -26%.
Shares faced selling pressure post-earnings following its latest release but have since rebounded, as the chart below illustrates.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Regarding the latest quarter, GDEN fell short of earnings expectations by roughly 20%. Quarterly revenue totaled $278 million, marginally below expectations and essentially flat year-over-year. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares presently trade at a 1.2X forward price-to-sales ratio, a few ticks above the 0.8X five-year median and below the Zacks Consumer Discretionary average. The stock carries a Style Score of “B” for Value.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company is forecasted to witness a slowdown in growth in its current fiscal year, with the $1.76 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate indicating a 30% year-over-year pullback in earnings. Still, growth resumes in FY24, with estimates calling for a slight uptick in earnings.
Bottom Line
Negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts and weak quarterly results paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.
Golden Entertainment (GDEN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook over the last several months.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.