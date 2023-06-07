Back to top

elf Beauty (ELF) and Uranium Energy (UEC) are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist for Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks to add to your radar screen. First is elf Beauty (ELF) and Brian reminds us that he has profiled this stock a few times now.  The stock has seen several beat and raise quarters and Brian loves to see that.  Brian notes that while this retail-oriented beauty name has done well specific competitor’s stock slide after earnings.Next on the list is an energy play.  Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) is a low-priced stock that has a good amount of volume and is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Brian walks us through this although he admits to having a limited knowledge of the company. In the end, it's all about the numbers and while there is certainly a good reason to have this stock on your radar screen Brian is a little weary of next year's revenue projections.


