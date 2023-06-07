Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile giant from Germany has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beer and malt beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

