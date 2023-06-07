See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile giant from Germany has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP - Free Report) : This beer and malt beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
