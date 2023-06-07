Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This bill payment technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus’ shares gained 16.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Carrols’ shares gained 145.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of integrated circuits for the semiconductor sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Allegro’s shares gained 20.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


