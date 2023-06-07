See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This bill payment technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus’ shares gained 16.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) : This restaurant company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.
Carrols’ shares gained 145.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM - Free Report) : This manufacturer of integrated circuits for the semiconductor sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Allegro’s shares gained 20.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.