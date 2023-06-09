Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company that produces and sells met and thermal coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM - Free Report) : This circuit-maker for semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


