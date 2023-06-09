We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) : This mining company that produces and sells met and thermal coal has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This real estate investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM - Free Report) : This circuit-maker for semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.