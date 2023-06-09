See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Meritage’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) : This construction materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Materials’ shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
