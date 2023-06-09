Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Meritage’s shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price

Meritage Homes Corporation Price

Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

James Hardie’s shares gained 27.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price

James Hardie Industries PLC. price | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) : This construction materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Materials Inc Price and Consensus

Eagle Materials Inc Price and Consensus

Eagle Materials Inc price-consensus-chart | Eagle Materials Inc Quote

Eagle Materials’ shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Eagle Materials Inc Price

Eagle Materials Inc Price

Eagle Materials Inc price | Eagle Materials Inc Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - free report >>

James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>

Published in

home-builder