See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.3% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Meritage Homes Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
Compañía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.56 compared with 18.50 for theindustry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This real estate investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
Diversified Healthcare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.11, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Diversified Healthcare Trust PE Ratio (TTM)
Diversified Healthcare Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.