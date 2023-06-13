We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.
Arcosa, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcosa, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcosa, Inc. Quote
Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells tires and rubber products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
Bridgestone Corp. Price and Consensus
Bridgestone Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bridgestone Corp. Quote
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD - Free Report) : This consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.
World Acceptance Corporation Price and Consensus
World Acceptance Corporation price-consensus-chart | World Acceptance Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.