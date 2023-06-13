Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This infrastructure solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.

Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells tires and rubber products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD - Free Report) : This consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


