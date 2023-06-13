Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS - Free Report) : This natural gas transportation services and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 687.5% over the last 60 days.

Transportadora’s shares gained 34.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant’s shares gained 16% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This infrastructure products and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcosa’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

