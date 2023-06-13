See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:
Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS - Free Report) : This natural gas transportation services and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 687.5% over the last 60 days.
Transportadora’s shares gained 34.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant’s shares gained 16% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) : This infrastructure products and solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.
Arcosa’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
