Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.64, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells tires and rubber products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.
Bridgestone has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.06 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.27, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
