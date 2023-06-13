Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.64, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells tires and rubber products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Bridgestone Corp. Price and Consensus

Bridgestone Corp. Price and Consensus

Bridgestone Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bridgestone Corp. Quote

Bridgestone has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.06 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bridgestone Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bridgestone Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bridgestone Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bridgestone Corp. Quote

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Ryerson Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.27, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bridgestone Corp. (BRDCY) - free report >>

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks