Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.09 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This fiber-based packaging solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Clorox has a PEG ratio of 2.80 compared with 2.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

