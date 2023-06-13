Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2 % over the last 60 days.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) : This restaurant chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

VersaBank (VBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) : This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Crane Company (CR - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells engineered industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


finance reit restaurants