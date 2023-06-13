We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2 % over the last 60 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price and Consensus
Diversified Healthcare Trust price-consensus-chart | Diversified Healthcare Trust Quote
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) : This restaurant chain has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Restaurants, Inc. Quote
VersaBank (VBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
VersaBank Price and Consensus
VersaBank price-consensus-chart | VersaBank Quote
Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) : This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Materials Inc Price and Consensus
Eagle Materials Inc price-consensus-chart | Eagle Materials Inc Quote
Crane Company (CR - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells engineered industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company Price and Consensus
Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.