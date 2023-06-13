See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) : This construction materials company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Eagle’s shares gained 21% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) : This industrial packaging products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Greif’s shares gained 18.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP - Free Report) : This information services company catering to the real estate sector has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
CoStar’s shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
