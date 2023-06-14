We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) :This company that manufactures and sells the electrical wires and cables has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus
Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote
Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
Eni SpA Price and Consensus
Eni SpA price-consensus-chart | Eni SpA Quote
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS - Free Report) : This air transportation services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.