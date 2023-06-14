Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE - Free Report) :This company that manufactures and sells the electrical wires and cables has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni SpA price-consensus-chart | Eni SpA Quote

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS - Free Report) : This air transportation services provider has  seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eni SpA (E) - free report >>

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) - free report >>

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) - free report >>

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) - free report >>

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy transportation