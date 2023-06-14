Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) : This stored energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

EnerSys has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential home development and finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a PEG ratio of 0.66 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Compañía Cervecerías has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

construction