New Strong Buy Stocks for June 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This home-organization solutions Provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This wireless communication solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) This restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.3% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) : This drug delivery solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.