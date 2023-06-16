We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
VersaBank (VBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
VersaBank Price and Consensus
VersaBank price-consensus-chart | VersaBank Quote
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) : This cloud software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus
Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote
Crane Company (CR - Free Report) : This engineered industrial products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company Price and Consensus
Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus
Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.