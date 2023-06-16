Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

VersaBank (VBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB - Free Report) : This cloud software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Crane Company (CR - Free Report) : This engineered industrial products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) :  This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


computers consumer-staples finance