Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Britvic plc (BTVCY - Free Report) : This soft drink company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) : This company which operates as an engineered products manufacturer for water and wastewater applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


