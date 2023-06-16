See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This company that processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Britvic plc (BTVCY - Free Report) : This soft drink company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) : This company which operates as an engineered products manufacturer for water and wastewater applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
