Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:
Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) : This company which operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97 compared with 19.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PE Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.47 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
