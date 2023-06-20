Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:  

Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) : This company which operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97 compared with 19.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.47 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

