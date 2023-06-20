Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 20th:

PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.50 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

Stride (LRN - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stride, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stride, Inc. Quote

Stride has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Stride, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Stride, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Stride, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Stride, Inc. Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus

Graphic Packaging Holding Company price-consensus-chart | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a PEG ratio of 0.34 compared with 1.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company peg-ratio-ttm | Graphic Packaging Holding Company Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) - free report >>

Stride, Inc. (LRN) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary