Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Quote
AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company which invests primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote
Canon (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.
Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus
Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.