New Strong Buy Stocks for June 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT - Free Report) : This business development company which invests primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

Canon (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

