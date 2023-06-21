Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This insurance company that offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ageas SA dividend-yield-ttm | Ageas SA Quote

Britvic (BTVCY - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of soft drinks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

nVent Electric (NVT - Free Report) : This company which provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

nVent Electric PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

nVent Electric PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

nVent Electric PLC dividend-yield-ttm | nVent Electric PLC Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ageas SA (AGESY) - free report >>

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) - free report >>

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-staples dividend-stocks finance