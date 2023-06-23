Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU - Free Report) : This Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Greif (GEF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) : This company which is a broad line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Coca Cola Femsa (KOF - Free Report) : This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks in major parts of Mexico, Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


