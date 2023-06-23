We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU - Free Report) : This Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Price and Consensus
Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. Quote
Greif (GEF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus
Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote
W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) : This company which is a broad line, business-to-business distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. Price and Consensus
W.W. Grainger, Inc. price-consensus-chart | W.W. Grainger, Inc. Quote
Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Coca Cola Femsa (KOF - Free Report) : This company which produces, markets and distributes soft drinks in major parts of Mexico, Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 day.
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.