Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:  

RCM Technologies (RCMT - Free Report) : This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.97 compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Canon (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Canon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.96 compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

