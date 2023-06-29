We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Nexstar Media Group (NXST - Free Report) : This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This services company is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) : This company which is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 day.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.