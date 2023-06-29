Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nexstar Media Group (NXST - Free Report) : This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus

Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This services company is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) : This company which is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Price and Consensus

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG price-consensus-chart | Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Quote

Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. Price and Consensus

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 day.

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA Price and Consensus

Ageas SA price-consensus-chart | Ageas SA Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KB Home (KBH) - free report >>

Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) - free report >>

Ageas SA (AGESY) - free report >>

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) - free report >>

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services construction consumer-discretionary insurance