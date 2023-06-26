Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Britvic plc (BTVCY - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 138.5% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


