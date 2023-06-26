We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Britvic plc (BTVCY - Free Report) : This beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 138.5% over the last 60 days.
Midwest Holding Inc. Price and Consensus
Midwest Holding Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midwest Holding Inc. Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Materials Inc Price and Consensus
Eagle Materials Inc price-consensus-chart | Eagle Materials Inc Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.