Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Clorox (CLX - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of consumer products in the U.S. and international markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.8% over the last 60 days.

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company Price and Consensus

The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

The Clorox Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Clorox Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Clorox Company dividend-yield-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote

Greif (GEF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%.

Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greif, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Greif, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

Kennametal (KMT - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-speed metal cutting tools, tooling systems and wear-resistant parts, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.

Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennametal Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennametal Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Clorox Company (CLX) - free report >>

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) - free report >>

Greif, Inc. (GEF) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples dividend-stocks dividend-yield