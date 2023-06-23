See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:
Clorox (CLX - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of consumer products in the U.S. and international markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Greif (GEF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%.
Kennametal (KMT - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-speed metal cutting tools, tooling systems and wear-resistant parts, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%.
