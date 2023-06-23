See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:
Greif (GEF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87 compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Liberty Media (LSXMA - Free Report) : This company which provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Liberty Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.09 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU - Free Report) : This company which has positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.65 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.