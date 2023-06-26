Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus

Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Canon, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canon, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Canon, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote

 

 

 

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Matson, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Matson, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Matson, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote

Britvic plc (BTVCY - Free Report) : This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) - free report >>

Canon, Inc. (CAJPY) - free report >>

Published in

computers transportation