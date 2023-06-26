See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:
Canon Inc. (CAJPY - Free Report) : This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Canon, Inc. Price and Consensus
Canon, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canon, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.
Canon, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Canon, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Canon, Inc. Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Matson, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Matson, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote
Britvic plc (BTVCY - Free Report) : This beverage company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.