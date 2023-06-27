See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This container ship leasing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 8%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote
The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This company which provides lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.
The Aaron's Company, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Aaron's Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Aaron's Company, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%
The Aaron's Company, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
The Aaron's Company, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Aaron's Company, Inc. Quote
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electronic products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Panasonic Corp. Price and Consensus
Panasonic Corp. price-consensus-chart | Panasonic Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Panasonic Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Panasonic Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Panasonic Corp. Quote
