Best Income Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL - Free Report) : This container ship leasing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 8%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This company which provides lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY - Free Report) : This electronic products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


