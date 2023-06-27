See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 27th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company automotive company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.33, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) : Thisreal estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Diversified has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
VersaBank (VBNK - Free Report) : This company that provides various banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
VersaBank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
