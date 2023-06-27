See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Clorox Company (CLX) - free report >>
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Clorox Company (CLX) - free report >>
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 27th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:
KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE - Free Report) : This is a real estate company that provides platform for housing transactions and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
KE Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)
KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
The Clorox Company (CLX - Free Report) : This consumer and professional products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
The Clorox Company Price and Consensus
The Clorox Company price-consensus-chart | The Clorox Company Quote
Cloroxhas a PEG ratio of 2.74 compared with 2.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Clorox Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Clorox Company peg-ratio-ttm | The Clorox Company Quote
PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM - Free Report) : This company which is involved in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.
PulteGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
PulteGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
PulteGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.51 compared with 0.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PulteGroup, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
PulteGroup, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.