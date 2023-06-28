Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie’s shares gained 18.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Meritage’s shares gained 21.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics’ shares gained 24.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

