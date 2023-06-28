See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie’s shares gained 18.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Meritage’s shares gained 21.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG - Free Report) : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics’ shares gained 24.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
