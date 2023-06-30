We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer of automobiles and the largest producer of motorcycles in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Quote
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which developed fibre cement technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus
James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Eagle Materials Inc Price and Consensus
Eagle Materials Inc price-consensus-chart | Eagle Materials Inc Quote
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.