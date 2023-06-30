Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading manufacturer of automobiles and the largest producer of motorcycles in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which developed fibre cement technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

 


 


