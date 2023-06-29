See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:
Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) : This company which is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.75 compared with 20.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.64 compared with 20.43 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
