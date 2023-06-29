Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:  

Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF - Free Report) : This company which is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : This company which operates government health and human services programs globally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Maximus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.75 compared with 20.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.64 compared with 20.43 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


