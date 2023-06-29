Limit Volatility With These 3 Low-Beta Tech Stocks

The technology sector has been a favorite among investors, providing explosive gains. Of course, many are aware of the sector’s increased volatility.
However, targeting low-beta technology stocks could be a great solution if investors want to shield themselves from spooky price swings.
Beta is a measure of a stock's systematic risk, or volatility, compared to the market as a whole. Generally, the benchmark is the S&P 500, which has a beta of 1.0.
Historically, stocks with a beta higher than 1.0 are more sensitive to the market’s movements, while those with a beta less than 1.0 are less susceptible.
Three low-beta technology stocks – International Business Machines (
IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) , NetEase ( NTES Quick Quote NTES - Free Report) , and Juniper Networks ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) – could all be considered.
Let’s take a closer look at each one.
International Business Machines
IBM, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is an information technology (IT) company that’s been divided into two parts: IBM and Kyndryl. Shares currently yield a sizable 5% annually, crushing the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
IBM could entice value-focused investors, further reflected by the stock’s Style Score of “B” for Value. Shares currently trade at a 14.2X forward earnings multiple, beneath five-year highs of 16.5X in 2022.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, shares have recently seen buyers step up aggressively near the 50-day moving average in multiple instances, a level that the stock previously struggled against. This favorable price action has been illustrated in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research NetEase
NetEase, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services, and other technologies for the Internet in China. The company has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions, with the trend particularly noteworthy for its current and next fiscal year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company posted notably strong results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by nearly 30% and delivering a modest revenue surprise. The market reacted well to the better-than-expected results, sparking an uptrend for shares.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NetEase shares provide exposure to technology paired with a passive income stream; NTES shares currently yield 1.9%, with its payout growing by an impressive 30% over the last five years. And to top it off, the company’s 22% payout ratio resides on the sustainable side.
Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company has enjoyed modest positive earnings estimate revisions across several timeframes, with analysts in full agreement.
The company is forecasted to grow steadily, with estimates calling for 20% earnings growth on 10% higher revenues in its current fiscal year (FY23). Looking ahead to FY24, projections allude to an additional 7% of earnings growth on 3% improved revenues.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It may be worth keeping an eye out for JNPR’s next quarterly release expected on July 27
th; the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.55 indicates a 30% jump in earnings year-over-year. Our consensus revenue estimate sits at $1.4 billion, 12% higher than the year-ago quarter.
The company’s revenue has recently seen an acceleration in growth, as we can see below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
Targeting low-beta stocks can help shield investors against volatility, as these stocks are less susceptible to the market’s movements.
For those who seek exposure to tech, all three low-beta stocks above – International Business Machines (
IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) , NetEase ( NTES Quick Quote NTES - Free Report) , and Juniper Networks ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) – fit the criteria.
In addition, all three have seen their earnings estimates drift higher as of late, indicating favorable optimism among analysts.
Image: Bigstock
Limit Volatility With These 3 Low-Beta Tech Stocks
The technology sector has been a favorite among investors, providing explosive gains. Of course, many are aware of the sector’s increased volatility.
However, targeting low-beta technology stocks could be a great solution if investors want to shield themselves from spooky price swings.
Beta is a measure of a stock's systematic risk, or volatility, compared to the market as a whole. Generally, the benchmark is the S&P 500, which has a beta of 1.0.
Historically, stocks with a beta higher than 1.0 are more sensitive to the market’s movements, while those with a beta less than 1.0 are less susceptible.
Three low-beta technology stocks – International Business Machines (IBM - Free Report) , NetEase (NTES - Free Report) , and Juniper Networks (JNPR - Free Report) – could all be considered.
Let’s take a closer look at each one.
International Business Machines
IBM, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is an information technology (IT) company that’s been divided into two parts: IBM and Kyndryl. Shares currently yield a sizable 5% annually, crushing the Zacks Computer and Technology sector average.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
IBM could entice value-focused investors, further reflected by the stock’s Style Score of “B” for Value. Shares currently trade at a 14.2X forward earnings multiple, beneath five-year highs of 16.5X in 2022.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, shares have recently seen buyers step up aggressively near the 50-day moving average in multiple instances, a level that the stock previously struggled against. This favorable price action has been illustrated in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NetEase
NetEase, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services, and other technologies for the Internet in China. The company has enjoyed positive earnings estimate revisions, with the trend particularly noteworthy for its current and next fiscal year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company posted notably strong results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by nearly 30% and delivering a modest revenue surprise. The market reacted well to the better-than-expected results, sparking an uptrend for shares.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NetEase shares provide exposure to technology paired with a passive income stream; NTES shares currently yield 1.9%, with its payout growing by an impressive 30% over the last five years. And to top it off, the company’s 22% payout ratio resides on the sustainable side.
Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company has enjoyed modest positive earnings estimate revisions across several timeframes, with analysts in full agreement.
The company is forecasted to grow steadily, with estimates calling for 20% earnings growth on 10% higher revenues in its current fiscal year (FY23). Looking ahead to FY24, projections allude to an additional 7% of earnings growth on 3% improved revenues.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It may be worth keeping an eye out for JNPR’s next quarterly release expected on July 27th; the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.55 indicates a 30% jump in earnings year-over-year. Our consensus revenue estimate sits at $1.4 billion, 12% higher than the year-ago quarter.
The company’s revenue has recently seen an acceleration in growth, as we can see below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Targeting low-beta stocks can help shield investors against volatility, as these stocks are less susceptible to the market’s movements.
For those who seek exposure to tech, all three low-beta stocks above – International Business Machines (IBM - Free Report) , NetEase (NTES - Free Report) , and Juniper Networks (JNPR - Free Report) – fit the criteria.
In addition, all three have seen their earnings estimates drift higher as of late, indicating favorable optimism among analysts.