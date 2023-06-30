Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobiles company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Honda Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.31, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV - Free Report) : This timeshare company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Hilton Grand has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.22 compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

