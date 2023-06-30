See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC - Free Report) : This automobiles company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Honda Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This company which operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.31, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV - Free Report) : This timeshare company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Hilton Grand has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.22 compared with 15.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.