We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy sector and industrial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST - Free Report) : This broadcasting and digital media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) : This global hotel franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Marriott International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Marriott International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marriott International, Inc. Quote
Franklin Covey Co. (FC - Free Report) : This training and consulting services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Covey Company Price and Consensus
Franklin Covey Company price-consensus-chart | Franklin Covey Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.