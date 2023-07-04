Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy sector and industrial customers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST - Free Report) : This broadcasting and digital media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) : This global hotel franchise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC - Free Report) : This training and consulting services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


