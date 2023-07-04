See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST - Free Report) : This broadcasting and digital media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Nexstar Media Group, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) : This global hotel franchise has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Marriott International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Marriott International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marriott International, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Marriott International, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Marriott International, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Marriott International, Inc. Quote
UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
UFP Industries, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
UFP Industries, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote
