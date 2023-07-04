Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST - Free Report) : This broadcasting and digital media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) : This global hotel franchise has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

