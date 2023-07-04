Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI - Free Report) : This manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.71, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

UFP Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

UFP Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

UFP Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

 

 

 

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 138.5% over the last 60 days.

Midwest Holding Inc. Price and Consensus

Midwest Holding Inc. Price and Consensus

Midwest Holding Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midwest Holding Inc. Quote

Midwest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.49, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Midwest Holding Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Midwest Holding Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Midwest Holding Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midwest Holding Inc. Quote

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy sector and industrial customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

DXP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38, compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DXP Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) - free report >>

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) - free report >>

Published in

finance