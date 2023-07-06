Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) : This automobile giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This industrial manufacturing company focused on value-added steel processing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

