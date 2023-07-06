See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This car and truck rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Avis’ shares gained 25.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) : This civil infrastructure company company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Construction Partners’ shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 540% over the last 60 days.
Heritage’s shares gained 42.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
