Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR - Free Report) : This car and truck rental company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Avis’ shares gained 25.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price

Avis Budget Group, Inc. Price

Avis Budget Group, Inc. price | Avis Budget Group, Inc. Quote

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) : This civil infrastructure company company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Construction Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Construction Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote

Construction Partners’ shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Construction Partners, Inc. Price

Construction Partners, Inc. Price

Construction Partners, Inc. price | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 540% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

Heritage’s shares gained 42.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) - free report >>

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) - free report >>

Published in

business-services