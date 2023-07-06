Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

Published in

transportation