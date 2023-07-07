Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for July 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company that is focused on immune deficiencies and infectious diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND - Free Report) : This network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) : This company that provides engineered services and products to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace and other sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


