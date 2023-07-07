We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company that is focused on immune deficiencies and infectious diseases has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND - Free Report) : This network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII - Free Report) : This company that provides engineered services and products to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace and other sectors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.