Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 7th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0%.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.4%.
