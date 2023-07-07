Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2%, compared with the industry average of 0%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.4%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - free report >>

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) - free report >>

Published in

finance