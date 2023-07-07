See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND - Free Report) : This network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Quote
Nextdoor’s shares gained 48.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Price
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. price | Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Quote
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Apogee’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Jabil’s shares gained 30.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Jabil, Inc. Price
Jabil, Inc. price | Jabil, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.