Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND - Free Report) : This network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Quote

Nextdoor’s shares gained 48.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Price

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Price

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. price | Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

 

 

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This glass and metal products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Apogee’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil’s shares gained 30.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Jabil, Inc. Price

Jabil, Inc. Price

Jabil, Inc. price | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - free report >>

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) - free report >>

Published in

computers