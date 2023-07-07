Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

MINISO has a PEG ratio of 0.33 compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY - Free Report) : This technology company focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Siemens has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.6% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

