New Strong Buy Stocks for July 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG - Free Report) : This company which provides retirement solutions and insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF - Free Report) : This producer of plant-based foods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB - Free Report) : This company that provides a platform for digital intelligence has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.6% over the last 60 days.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) :  This company that offer a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has  seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


