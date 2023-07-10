We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for July 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG - Free Report) : This company which provides retirement solutions and insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Corebridge Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Corebridge Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Corebridge Financial, Inc. Quote
Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF - Free Report) : This producer of plant-based foods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Laird Superfood, Inc. Price and Consensus
Laird Superfood, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laird Superfood, Inc. Quote
Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB - Free Report) : This company that provides a platform for digital intelligence has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.6% over the last 60 days.
Similarweb Ltd. Price and Consensus
Similarweb Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Similarweb Ltd. Quote
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Price and Consensus
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Quote
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that offer a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus
WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.