Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company which provides building materials and composite solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning’s shares gained 29.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TopBuild Corp. (BLD - Free Report) : This company that engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild’s shares gained 31.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that offer a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products, models and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
WisdomTree’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
