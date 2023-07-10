See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Owens Corning Inc (OC) - free report >>
Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Owens Corning Inc (OC) - free report >>
Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:
Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) : This oilfield services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Select Water Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Select Water Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Select Water Solutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Select Water Solutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Select Water Solutions, Inc. Quote
WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
WisdomTree, Inc. Price and Consensus
WisdomTree, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
WisdomTree, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
WisdomTree, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WisdomTree, Inc. Quote
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company which provides building materials and composite solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus
Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Owens Corning Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Owens Corning Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.