Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR - Free Report) : This oilfield services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) : This company that operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This company which provides building materials and composite solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


